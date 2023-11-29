Despite new coach, Union Berlin’s wait for a Champions League win continues in 1-1 draw with Braga

BRAGA, Portugal (AP) — Union Berlin has failed to take advantage of having a player more in coach Nenad Bjelica’s debut as 10-man Braga fought back to draw 1-1 in the Champions League. Union’s winless run stretched to 15 games across all competitions. Unable to finish in the top two, Union needs to beat Real Madrid at home in their final group stage match on Dec. 12 to have any hope of remaining in European competition this season. Union had a player advantage from the 30th minute after Sikou Niakaté was sent off. It gave Union all the encouragement it needed to push forward. Jérôme Roussillon played the ball in for Robin Gosens to score in the 42nd. Álvaro Djaló equalized in the 51st.

