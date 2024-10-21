Despite addition of Adams, Rodgers and Jets reeling after another loss

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets insist the season isn’t slipping away. Davante Adams and Rodgers were reunited in New York after the Jets acquired the star wide receiver from Las Vegas earlier in the week. But, during their first game with the Jets, the two were unable to re-establish the on-field connection they had in Green Bay, as Pittsburgh used a big second half to rally for a 37-15 victory.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.