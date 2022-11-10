Desperate Colts, Raiders face off in Las Vegas

The Indianapolis Colts have lost three consecutive games, and the Las Vegas Raiders went 0-2 on their most recent road trip. Indianapolis is going through major changes with Jeff Saturday taking over as interim coach and second-year pro Sam Ehlinger starting for the third game in a row. There hasn’t been nearly that kind of change in Las Vegas. The Raiders, however, aren’t without problems and are last in the AFC West.

