Desmond Williams Jr., Jonah Coleman lead Washington past UCLA 31-19 for bowl eligibility

SEATTLE (AP) — Demond Williams Jr. replaced starting quarterback Will Rogers, leading three second-half game-securing scoring drives, and Washington beat UCLA 31-19 to clinch bowl eligibility. Jonah Coleman added 95 rushing yards and two TDs as the Huskies won for the second time in three games. Rogers helped UW to a 14-13 halftime lead, but threw interceptions on the Huskies’ first two drives of the second half. UW’s defense made several big plays and scored 10 points off turnovers to secure the win.

