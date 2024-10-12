Desmond Reid scores twice and No. 22 Pitt remains unbeaten by fending off Cal 17-15

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Desmond Reid ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 22 Pitt held off California 17-15. The Panthers improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1982 by relying on a defense that racked up six sacks on a day their revamped offense struggled. Pitt managed just 277 total yards — nearly 250 below its season average coming in — and did next to nothing in the second half. Cal let a couple of late opportunities slip away while falling to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the ACC.

