Desmond Reid scores twice and No. 22 Pitt remains unbeaten by fending off Cal 17-15

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Pittsburgh running back Desmond Reid (0) carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown, his second of the first half, during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Desmond Reid ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 22 Pitt held off California 17-15. The Panthers improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1982 by relying on a defense that racked up six sacks on a day their revamped offense struggled. Pitt managed just 277 total yards — nearly 250 below its season average coming in — and did next to nothing in the second half. Cal let a couple of late opportunities slip away while falling to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the ACC.

