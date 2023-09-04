Desmond King doesn’t know why the Texans cut him. He’s not complaining after landing in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Defensive back Desmond King is eager to hit the reset button on his career. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed the veteran corner to a one-year deal shortly after he was released by the Houston Texans. King goes from a team in the midst of a rebuild to one that expects to compete for a playoff berth in 2023. King says he believes his physical style of play makes him a natural fit in Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old believes he can get up to speed in time to be on the field when the Steelers host San Francisco in the season opener.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.