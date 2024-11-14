Desmond Claude scores 26 points, helps Southern Cal hold off UT Arlington 98-95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Desmond Claude scored 26 points and made consecutive shots down the stretch to help Southern California beat UT Arlington 98-95. Claude made a layup and jumper to give USC a 94-90 lead with 19 seconds left. Jaxon Ellingsworth hit a 3-pointer to pull UTA to 94-93 with 12 seconds to go before Terrance Williams II and Saint Thomas each made a pair of free throws. Josh Cohen scored 19 points and Williams finished with 18 for USC (3-0). Jaden Wells scored 27 points and Ellingsworth had 19 for UTA (1-2), which made 16 3-pointers.

