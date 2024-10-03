Deshaun Watson’s Browns look to get on track against Jayden Daniels and the surging Commanders

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are rolling along on a three-game winning streak, and the rookie quarterback’s play is the biggest reason why. Deshaun Watson has been more hit and miss for the Cleveland Browns, who have lost two in a row to drop to 1-3. They go into their game at Washington looking to get their season back on track. The Commanders are just trying to keep Daniels upright and producing now that there’s major attention and expectations on them.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.