Deshaun Watson will play in Browns’ preseason finale at Seattle. QB on track to start season opener

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s next start has been penciled in. Cleveland’s quarterback, who hasn’t played in a game since breaking his shoulder in November at Baltimore, is scheduled to play in the Browns’ preseason finale on Aug. 24 in Seattle. Coach Kevin Stefanski revealed his plans for Watson before practice on Monday. Watson did not play in the Browns’ exhibition opener against Green Bay last weekend and will be held out of this week’s home game against Minnesota. Watson will also get in some work during controlled practice sessions against the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday. Stefanski said Watson has been medically cleared to take contact. Watson appears on track to start the regular-season opener against Dallas on Sept. 8.

