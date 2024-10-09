Deshaun Watson under siege as QB’s dismal play leads to criticism, calls for benching

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson has been dealing with criticism for his poor play through five weeks. His performance in Sunday’s loss at Washington led to coach Kevin Stefanski being asked if he’ll bench the team’s $230 million QB. Stefanski is sticking with Watson, who has yet to throw for 200 yards in a game this season and has been sacked a league-leading 26 times. Watson knows he needs to play better and said his confidence has not been shaken. The Browns play at Philadelphia on Sunday.

