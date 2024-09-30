Deshaun Watson says he deserves blame after Browns drop to 1-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the second straight week, the Cleveland Browns had multiple opportunities in the fourth quarter to rally for a win, but fell short. Quarterback Deshaun Watson said to put the blame on him after Cleveland blew an early 10-0 lead and lost 20-16 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. While Watson’s 75% completion rate and 84.9 rating were both season highs, the Browns could not take advantage of a Raiders team that was missing star players Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby. The Browns have led in all four games but fell into last place in the AFC North, tied with Cincinnati.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.