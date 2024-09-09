Deshaun Watson has rough return in first game since surgery as Browns thumped 33-17 by Cowboys

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s return was rough. Playing his first game since his 2023 season ended with a serious shoulder injury, Watson was off the mark, hesitant and under seige as the Browns were pounded 33-17 by the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener. Watson was sacked six times, intercepted twice and hit 17 times while playing behind an offensive line missing two starters. Watson didn’t make any excuses and vowed to be better next time out. It was hardly the comeback the Browns were hoping for from Watson, who has started just 13 games in three years with Cleveland because of a suspension and injury.

