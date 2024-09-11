Deshaun Watson denies sexual assault allegations, says lawsuit was a surprise. Plans to play Sunday

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he was surprised by the latest civil lawsuit filed against him by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her four years ago. The woman filed the lawsuit in Texas claiming Watson forced himself on her during a dinner date at her apartment in 2020. Watson says he was unaware of the allegations before Monday. Watson says he can’t be concerned about possible new punishment from the NFL over the matter. The league is examining the new lawsuit to see if he violated the personal conduct policy. He’s made just 13 starts in three seasons with Cleveland.

