DeSean Jackson, dynamic receiver and return man, to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DeSean Jackson will officially retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Jackson made the Pro Bowl in three of his eight seasons with the team. He became the first player in NFL history to earn Pro Bowl honors at two positions — kick returner and wide receiver. He played 15 years overall and had stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Washington, Tampa Bay, Baltimore and Las Vegas. But he is best known for the six-year run in Philadelphia at the start of his pro career. He is among the team’s all-time leaders in receiving and punt returns.

