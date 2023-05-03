DeSclafani throws 8 scoreless as Giants shut out Astros 2-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani pitched eight scoreless innings and Camilo Doval completed the three-hitter to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night.

Blake Sabol had an RBI double and Thairo Estrada added two hits to help San Francisco snap a four-game skid.

After the winning the series opener 7-3, the Astros couldn’t get anything going against DeSclafani as they were shut out for the first time this season.

DeSclafani (3-1) had retired 11 in a row after a double by Yanier Diaz with one out in the third before Yordan Alvarez doubled with one out in the seventh.

But he was left stranded when DeSclafani retired José Abreu and Kyle Tucker to end the inning.

He gave up an infield single to Diaz with two outs in the eighth and he reached second on an error by the pitcher on the play. Jake Meyers grounded out to end the threat.

He struck out three without a walk to lower his ERA to 2.13.

Doval struck out one in a hitless ninth to get his fourth save.

The retractable roof at Minute Maid Park was open for the first time this season with Houston experiencing unseasonably cool temperatures in the mid-70s. The roof is rarely open because it’s so hot, and it was open just once all last season.

Houston rookie Hunter Brown (3-1) yielded four hits and two runs while walking a career-high five batters for the loss.

He lasted just 4 1/3 innings, further taxing a bullpen that had to pitch almost the entire game Monday night after starter Luis García left with an elbow injury after just eight pitches.

García was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with elbow discomfort, joining fellow starter José Urquidy, who went on the list Monday after injuring his shoulder Sunday night.

Estrada got things going for the Giants when he singled with one out in the first and stole second base. They took an early lead when he scored on a single by Joc Pederson.

Estrada singled again to start the third but was caught trying to steal second base. Brown then walked Pederson and Michael Conforto before Pederson scored on a two-out double by Sabol that bounced off the wall in left field and made it 2-0.

Brown walked Cal Stevenson to start the fifth before being lifted after walking Estrada with one out. Matt Gage, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take García’s roster spot, took over and was greeted by a single from Conforto. But Wilmer Flores grounded out to allow Gage to escape the bases-loaded jam.

The Giants loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning, but were unable to add to the lead when Pederson grounded into a double play.

Giants: OF Darin Ruf (right wrist inflammation) started a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve took ground balls Tuesday for the first time since fracturing his thumb in the World Baseball Classic. Manager Dusty Baker said it was a good first step but that there isn’t a timetable for when he could return.

“The doctor said that he’s done good,” Baker said. “He’s done very well. He took ground balls, which is a big plus, and the next step is just to see how he feels and try to keep him on schedule.”

San Francisco’s Logan Webb (1-5, 4.10 ERA) opposes Framber Valdez (2-3, 2.54) when the series wraps up Wednesday.

