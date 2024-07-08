Deschamps: If France is boring you, go watch something else

MUNICH (AP) — A boring France team? Coach Didier Deschamps doesn’t care. Tuesday’s Euro 2024 semifinal between Spain and France is a matchup of very different styles. One team is playing some of the most exciting soccer at the European Championship, has won all five of its matches, and scored a tournament-high 11 goals. The other team has yet to score from open play. Deschamps says, “If we’re boring you, you can watch something else, it doesn’t matter.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.