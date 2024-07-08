Deschamps: If France is boring you, go watch something else

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
France's Kylian Mbappe, left, gestures as he speaks with his head coach Didier Deschamps during a training session in Munich, Germany, Monday, July 8, 2024. France will play against Spain during their semifinal soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on July 9. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hassan Ammar]

MUNICH (AP) — A boring France team? Coach Didier Deschamps doesn’t care. Tuesday’s Euro 2024 semifinal between Spain and France is a matchup of very different styles. One team is playing some of the most exciting soccer at the European Championship, has won all five of its matches, and scored a tournament-high 11 goals. The other team has yet to score from open play. Deschamps says, “If we’re boring you, you can watch something else, it doesn’t matter.”

