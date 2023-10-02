Derrick Rose, Marcus Smart want to win, not babysit Grizzlies’ All-Star Ja Morant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose and 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart made clear Monday they’re no babysitters for new teammate Ja Morant. Their goals involve helping the Memphis Grizzlies win now and push Morant when the two-time All-Star returns to the court on Dec. 19 from his 25-game suspension by the NBA. Smart said at Memphis’ media day he wants to see Morant succeed because everyone in the NBA knows the Grizzlies won’t without the dazzling point guard. Morant will be able to travel with the the team, practice with his teammates and even take part in shootarounds during his suspension.

