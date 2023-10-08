Derrick Henry usually dominates the Colts. This week was different, and so was the result

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is usually a sure bet when he plays in Indianapolis. He sure wasn’t Sunday. Not much went right for the two-time NFL rushing champ on a day he logged only 13 carries for 43 and no scores in a rare 23-16 loss to the Colts. He couldn’t even convert on fourth-and-1 from the Colts 5-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, a play he says he should make 99 times out of 100. But it was that kind of day for Henry and the Titans.

