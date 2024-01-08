Derrick Henry turns in his best game of season in possible finale with Titans

By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry made potentially his final game with the Tennessee Titans a day to remember. The four-time Pro Bowl running back and two-time NFL rushing champ ran for a season-high 153 yards. He ran for a touchdown and had another long run to set up the clinching score to help the Titans finish an ugly season by beating their oldest division rival 28-20 and keep the Jacksonville Jaguars from a second straight AFC South title. Henry said this is a great way to go out against a division opponent and team he grew up watching. He wants to check out free agency. He also left open a door to returning to Tennessee.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.