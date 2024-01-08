Derrick Henry turns in his best game of season in possible finale with Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry made potentially his final game with the Tennessee Titans a day to remember. The four-time Pro Bowl running back and two-time NFL rushing champ ran for a season-high 153 yards. He ran for a touchdown and had another long run to set up the clinching score to help the Titans finish an ugly season by beating their oldest division rival 28-20 and keep the Jacksonville Jaguars from a second straight AFC South title. Henry said this is a great way to go out against a division opponent and team he grew up watching. He wants to check out free agency. He also left open a door to returning to Tennessee.

