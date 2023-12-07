Derrick Henry respects NFL concussion protocol despite cost to him, the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry rarely ever leaves the field for injury so when the two-time NFL rushing champ headed to the locker room, that panicked the Tennessee Titans’ fans who were flashing back to October 2021 when he broke his foot. Especially when Henry didn’t return on Sunday. Henry was on his way to his best game this season when he was pulled early in the fourth quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit. Henry admitted Thursday the hit rung his bell a bit, but he felt ready to shake it off and return. He wasn’t allowed under the NFL’s concussion protocol. Henry said he respects the move made for his own protection as he prepares to play Monday night in Miami.

