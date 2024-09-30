Derrick Henry goes 87 yards for the longest touchdown run in Baltimore Ravens history

BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry needed one play to make Baltimore Ravens history in prime time against the Buffalo Bills. Henry took their first offensive snap 87 yards to the end zone for the longest touchdown run in franchise history. The veteran running back now has five TDs in four games since joining Baltimore. This was his third rushing touchdown of 80 yards or more. The 247-pound Henry reached 21.29 mph on the run according to NFL NextGen Stats. That ties the fourth-fastest speed by a ball carrier this season.

