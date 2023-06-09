Dermody cut by Red Sox after making debut, regretting tweet

By The Associated Press
Boston Red Sox's Matt Dermody pitches during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Matt Dermody was cut by the Boston Red Sox, a day after he made his first major league start and said he regretted making a homophobic tweet two years ago. The 32-year-old left-hander was designated for assignment as part of a flurry of roster moves. Boston has seven days to trade him or place him on waivers. Toronto Blue cut pitcher Anthony Bass earlier Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn’t think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful. Boston also activated outfielder Adam Duvall from the 60-day injured list.

