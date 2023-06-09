Dermody cut by Red Sox after making debut, regretting tweet

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Matt Dermody was cut by the Boston Red Sox, a day after he made his first major league start and said he regretted making a homophobic tweet two years ago. The 32-year-old left-hander was designated for assignment as part of a flurry of roster moves. Boston has seven days to trade him or place him on waivers. Toronto Blue cut pitcher Anthony Bass earlier Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn’t think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful. Boston also activated outfielder Adam Duvall from the 60-day injured list.

