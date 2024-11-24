Derik Queen’s late free throws cap Maryland’s second-half comeback and edge Villanova, 76-75

NEWARK, N.J, (AP) — Derik Queen knocked down two free throws with 19 seconds left to complete a second-half Maryland comeback and the Terrapins beat Villanova 76-75 to win the Saatva Empire Classic. Maryland shot 17 of 29 in the second half, knocking down 4 of 9 from long range to fuel its comeback. Eric Dixon hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points in the first half as Villanova built a 12-point halftime lead, 40-28, but the Terrapins climbed back in the second half.

