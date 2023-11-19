Derek Simpson scores 23 points, Clifford Omoruyi has double-double and Rutgers beats Howard 85-63

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Derek Simpson scored 23 points, Clifford Omoruyi added 15 points and 14 rebounds and Rutgers beat Howard 85-63. Simpson was 7 of 10 from the floor and added a pair of 3-pointers and four assists. Omoruyi was 6-of-10 shooting and blocked four shots. Noah Fernandes and Aundre Hyatt chipped in 12 points apiece for Rutgers (4-1), which shot 54% (32 of 59) overall with 19 assists. Marcus Dockery made four field goals from long range and finished with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting for Howard (2-3). Bryce Harris added 12 points.

