Derek Robertson throws for school-record 536 yards and Monmouth surprises Stony Brook 55-47

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Robertson threw for a school-record 536 yards and three touchdowns, and Monmouth wrapped up its season with a wild 55-47 victory over Stony Brook. Robertson completed 28 of 45 passes with touchdowns of 3 yards to Marcus Middleton, 51 yards to Tra Neal and 42 yards to Max James. Neal, a wide receiver, threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jack Neri that gave the Hawks a 55-44 lead in the fourth quarter. FCS No. 20 Stony Brook trailed 42-30 at halftime after Monmouth’s 28-point second quarter but was within 49-44 after Jasiah Williams threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dez Williams, also on a wide-receiver pass play.

