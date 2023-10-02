Derek Carr plays through a shoulder injury, but struggles continue for the Saints’ offense

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Derek Carr says he doesn’t want his shoulder injury to be an excuse for how New Orleans’ offense sputtered during a 26-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carr played through a shoulder sprain that occurred at Green Bay a week earlier. He threw for just 127 yards and the Saints didn’t score a touchdown. Carr’s average of 3.4 yards per attempt was his worst since 2016 and the second lowest in his 10-year career. New Orleans’ offense has four touchdowns in four games. Coach Dennis Allen says that’s a concern and that the Saints have to figure out how to score more points.

