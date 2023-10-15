Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints lament missed chances in 20-13 loss to Houston Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Time after time on Sunday, Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints had chances to score against the Houston Texans. And time and again they failed to do so in a 20-13 loss. “I was livid coming off the field,” Carr said. “I had to calm down a little bit. We as an offense (missed) too many details. If we just do those things right, we would’ve scored 28 points.”

