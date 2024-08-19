Derek Carr leads 95-yard touchdown drive, but Saints fall 16-10 to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr and the New Orleans starting offense finally got going with a 95-yard touchdown drive against San Francisco’s backup defenders but the 49ers beat the Saints 16-10. Joshua Dobbs ran for a TD and Jake Moody kicked three field goals for the 49ers. The Niners were missing three starting offensive linemen, their top four receivers, their top three running backs, All-Pro tight end George Kittle and All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk either because of injuries, contract disputes or rest. That left Brock Purdy playing his three series with a collection of mostly backups and the results weren’t good as the Niners generated one first down and had two three-and-outs.

