Derek Carr laments tough ending with Raiders but hopes hard lessons helped

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints quarterback Derek Carr apologetically says he failed to give the Las Vegas Raiders the best version of himself last season and is focused on not letting that happen again with his new team. Carr says his regression had nothing to do with effort or desire. He says he struggled to adapt to a mix of professional and personal challenges and regrets that his approach to handling it left him feeling “spread out.” Carr says he’s taking a more simplified approach to football now and emphasizing open lines of communication as he gets accustomed to new teammates and coaches in New Orleans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.