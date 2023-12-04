Derek Carr booed and then injured again in Saints’ latest setback

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The boos seemed to rain down on Derek Carr until Lions defensive tackle Bruce Irvin crashed down hard on top of the the Saints quarterback with a little more than 10 minutes left in New Orleans’ 33-28 loss to Detroit. For the third time in his 10th season and first with the Saints, Carr had to leave a game with upper-body injuries, concussion symptoms or both. The Saints’ offense entered the game ranked fourth-worst in the NFL in converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns. Fan frustration over those struggles was directed at Carr on Sunday. He was booed often. But he responded by leading three touchdowns drives that made the game close before his injury.

