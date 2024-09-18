Derek Carr and the Saints buck the trend of early season offensive struggles

The worst start to a season for passing offenses in years hasn’t hit the New Orleans Saints.While quarterbacks and offenses around the league have struggled to get going, Derek Carr and the Saints are clicking with an early efficiency that might not ever have been reached before in the NFL. The Saints followed up a 47-point outburst in the season opener against Carolina by beating the Dallas Cowboys 44-19 on Sunday, becoming the fifth team ever to score at least 44 points in each of the first two games of a season.

