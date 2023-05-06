Derby-winning trainer Rick Dutrow back from 10-year exile

NEW YORK (AP) — Trainer Rick Dutrow has won his first race in his return from a 10-year suspension by New York horse racing officials. Prince of Pharoahs won the sixth race on Saturday at Belmont Park. It was Dutrow’s first race since January 2013. He won the 2008 Kentucky Derby and Preakness with Big Brown, whose attempt at a Triple Crown sweep ended with a loss in the Belmont Stakes. The 63-year-old Dutrow regained his trainer’s license in February and returned to work last month. He had his license revoked for 10 years in 2011 after being charged with numerous violations. He fought the suspension until exhausting all of his legal appeals.

