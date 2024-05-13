Derby winner Mystik Dan draws No. 5 post for Preakness. Bob Baffert’s Muth opens as the favorite

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan drew the No. 5 post position in the Preakness looking to sweep the first two legs of horse racing’s Triple Crown. But he’s not favored to do so. Bob Baffert-trained Muth opened as the 8-5 morning line favorite. Baffert is also saddling Imagination as he goes for a record-extending ninth Preakness victory. He was unable to enter the Kentucky Derby for a third consecutive year because of Churchill Downs’ ban on him that was extended. Mystik Dan is the 5-2 second choice in the nine-horse field. He’s one of three coming back from the Derby.

