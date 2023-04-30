Depth, power play propel Oilers into 2nd round of playoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Edmonton got significant contributions from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight season. However, the two superstars are getting plenty of help. The Oilers had 18 skaters record a point in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, which concluded on Saturday night with a 5-4 victory in Game 6. Both goaltenders also came up big at crucial moments. Next up for Edmonton is the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round. Vegas has home ice in the series but the NHL has not announced when Game 1 will be played.

