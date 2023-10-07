DePrima passes for 3 TDs, runs for 3, Harvard rolls past Cornell 41-23

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Charles DePrima threw for three touchdowns and ran for three to lead Harvard to a 41-23 win over Cornell. On the ground, DePrima had 152 yards on just nine carries, scoring on runs of 1, 42 and 58 yards. Through the air he was 12 of 19 for 209 yards with scoring plays covering 36, 17 and 19 yards. The Crimson had 20 first downs and 452 total yards, averaging 8.22 yards a snap a snap. Cornell had 27 first downs and 354 total yards, but only average 4.37 yards because the Big Red ran 26 more plays. Quarterback Jameson Wang had a pair of short touchdown runs for Cornell and backup Luke Duby threw a touchdown pass.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.