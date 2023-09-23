DePrima, McLaughlin have big nights as Harvard wins 12th straight over Brown 34-31

BOSTON (AP) — Charles DePrima threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Harvard defeated Brown for the 12th straight time, 34-31 in an Ivy League opener. Shane McLaughlin ran for a career-high 152 yards and a touchdown for the Crimson. Cooper Barkate had career-highs of 10 catches and 132 yards with a touchdown. The Bears scored last on Owen Stockton’s third touchdown with 6:41 to play. However, DePrima converted two third-down passes and McLaughlin busted off a couple big runs, the last a 21-yard burst to the Brown one, where he stopped and the Crimson ran out the clock. Jake Wilcox completed 36 of 52 passes for a career-high 354 yards and a touchdown for Brown. Wes Rockett had nine catches for 147 yards, both career highs.

