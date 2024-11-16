Deprima helps continue Harvard’s surge and Fingersh kicks game winner in 31-28 win over Penn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quarterback Charles Deprima accounted for 291 total yards and two touchdowns and Dylan Fingersh’s 21-yard field goal as time expired carried Harvard past Penn 31-28. Ranked 22nd in the FCS coaches poll, Harvard (8-1, 5-1 Ivy League) has won seven straight. On the Quakers’ last drive, Sam Smith missed a 46-yard field goal attempt at the end of a nine-play, 45-yard drive that lasted five minutes. Taking the ball from their own 29 with 1:55 left, Deprima led the game-winning march.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.