Deprima, Barkate lead Harvard to 38-28 upset win over Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Charles Deprima threw two touchdown passes, Cooper Barkate scored on a run and a catch and Harvard never trailed in a 38-28 upset victory over Holy Cross. Holy Cross (3-2) entered play ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll. Harvard was No. 24. Harvard (3-0) used an 8-yard touchdown run by Barkate and Deprima’s 26-yard scoring strike to Dean Boyd to grab a 14-7 lead after one quarter. The Crusaders upped their advantage to 35-21 by the end of the third quarter when Deprima and Barkate connected for a 31-yard touchdown with 3:05 left.

