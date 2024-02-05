Depleted Real Madrid paying the price for not adding defenders in transfer window

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti didn’t feel the need to sign a defender in January despite a wave of injuries to his back line. The coach was deploying midfielders as central defenders, but didn’t think he had to bring in anyone else to help out. But Ancelotti found himself lamenting the team’s defensive woes after it concede a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw against rival Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday.

