Depleted Blue Jays overcome illness to beat Baltimore: ‘This was a huge (expletive) win’

BALTIMORE (AP) — Outfielders George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier and third baseman Justin Turner were out because they’d been sick. Catcher Danny Jansen had back spasms. That left Toronto basically without any position players aside from those who started Monday night at Baltimore. Then the game went to extra innings, but the Blue Jays prevailed 3-2 in 10. Manager John Schneider said it’s only May 13, but this was a huge win. Toronto went 3-10 against the Orioles last year. Even after this victory, the Blue Jays are in last place. But perhaps this was a turning point.

