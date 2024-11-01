Depay’s Corinthians knocked out by Argentina’s Racing in Copa Sudamericana semifinal

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina’s Racing beat Brazil’s Corinthians 2-1 and advanced to its first Copa Sudamericana final. The first leg in Sao Paulo last week ended 2-2. Racing’s rival at the Nov. 23 decider in Asuncion will be another Brazilian team, Cruzeiro, which reached the final after beating Argentina’s Lanus 1-0 on Wednesday. Corinthians opened the scoring in Buenos Aires with an assist by Dutch striker Memphis Depay to Yuri Alberto. But Racing turned its fortunes around by converting a penalty kick in the 36th minute and three minutes later after a quick counter. Both goals came from Juan Fernando Quintero.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.