Depay, Oblak lead Atletico Madrid to win at Celta Vigo

MADRID (AP) — Memphis Depay has scored in the 88th minute for his first goal since joining from Barcelona as 10-man Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at Celta Vigo to stay fourth in the Spanish league. Atletico needed a good performance from goalkeeper Jan Oblak and some help from the woodwork after defender Stefan Savic was sent off in the 70th minute. Atletico opened a four-point gap to fifth-place Real Betis with its third win in four league matches. Celta was coming off two straight wins. It dropped to 14th place. Barcelona visits eighth-place Villarreal later Sunday and is looking for its 11th straight win in all competitions.

