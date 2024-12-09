Depay changes fortunes for Corinthians and becomes the most popular player in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Memphis Depay has quickly become the most beloved soccer player in Brazil despite not speaking the local language or playing with the kind of swagger as kids from Rio de Janeiro’s beaches. The Dutch striker not only helped Corinthians avoid relegation but guided the team into next year’s Copa Libertadores after nine consecutive wins in the Brazilian league. He scored seven goals in 14 matches in the tournament, including one with an acrobatic bicycle kick in his team’s 3-0 victory at Gremio in the last round. He’s embracing the changes that come with playing in Brazil.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.