DePaul fires coach Tony Stubblefield after two-plus seasons

CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul has fired coach Tony Stubblefield after he was unable to turn around a once-proud program that has struggled in recent decades. The Blue Demons were 28-54 overall and 9-38 in Big East play in two-plus seasons under Stubblefield. They’re headed to their fourth straight losing season, with a 3-15 record and 0-7 mark in the conference. DePaul has dropped 20 of 21 games against Big East opponents counting the league tournament since beating then-No. 8 Xavier on Jan. 18, 2023. Stubblefield’s final game was a loss at Butler on Saturday. Matt Brady, special assistant to the head coach, takes over on an interim basis.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.