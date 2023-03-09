DePaul edges Seton Hall in wild finish 66-65

NEW YORK (AP) — Umoja Gibson made three free throws with 3.9 seconds left and Nick Ongenda blocked a layup at the buzzer to give DePaul a 66-65 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday in the first round of the Big East Tournament. The 10-seed Blue Devils will face second-seeded Xavier in Thursday’s semifinals. After Gibson gave DePaul the lead, Seton Hall’s Femi Odukale drove the length of the floor but had his layup at the buzzer blocked from behind by Ongenda. Initially, the block was ruled to be goaltending. But after a review the officials reversed their decision and DePaul had the win, snapping a 12-game losing streak.

