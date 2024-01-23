DePaul AD says foundation to turn around struggling program is in place

CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy insists the foundation to turn a struggling men’s basketball program into a consistent winner is in place and he decided to fire coach Tony Stubblefield because the results did not match his expectations. Peevy says he “came here to win” and DePaul “didn’t get the job done.” The Blue Demons were 28-54 overall and 9-38 in Big East play in two-plus seasons under Stubblefield, who was fired on Monday. Peevy says he started thinking seriously about a coaching change after a 38-point loss to Providence at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday. DePaul then lost at Butler on Saturday in Stubblefield’s final game.

