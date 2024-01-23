DePaul AD says foundation to turn around struggling program is in place

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
FILE -DePaul University's new men's basketball head coach Tony Stubblefield, right, holds a jersey accompanied by director of athletics DeWayne Peevy, left, during a press conference, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Chicago. DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy insisted the foundation to turn a struggling men's basketball program into a consistent winner is in place and he decided to fire coach Tony Stubblefield because the results did not match his expectations, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Shafkat Anowar]

CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy insists the foundation to turn a struggling men’s basketball program into a consistent winner is in place and he decided to fire coach Tony Stubblefield because the results did not match his expectations. Peevy says he “came here to win” and DePaul “didn’t get the job done.” The Blue Demons were 28-54 overall and 9-38 in Big East play in two-plus seasons under Stubblefield, who was fired on Monday. Peevy says he started thinking seriously about a coaching change after a 38-point loss to Providence at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday. DePaul then lost at Butler on Saturday in Stubblefield’s final game.

