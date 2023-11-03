Departing Pac-12 schools say in court filing they should stay in board of directors until they leave

Ten departing Pac-12 schools claim they should have a say in running the conference until they officially leave in August. They say Oregon State and Washington State are not entitled to seize control of “hundreds of millions of dollars” of revenue the league will earn in 2023-24. In a filing submitted in Washington State Superior Court, the Pac-12 and the University of Washington made the case conference bylaws do not allow schools to be removed from the board of directors while still in the league. Washington State and Oregon State filed a lawsuit in September, claiming they alone control the Pac-12.

