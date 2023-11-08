Departing Andersson ready for Sweden sendoff as team returns for first matches since 2 fans killed

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden coach Janne Andersson is determined to enjoy his “last night with the gang” before his seven years in charge of the national team comes to an end. The Swedish soccer federation said Andersson would not continue in the role if the team failed to qualify for the European Championship. His fate was sealed when the Swedes lost to Austria last month. The search for a replacement has begun and it leaves Andersson with games away to Azerbaijan and home to Estonia as a sendoff. They are Sweden’s first matches since the suspension of its Euro 2024 qualifier against Belgium last month following the killing of two Swedish supporters in Brussels just before kickoff.

