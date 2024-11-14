Deommodore Lenoir’s growth leads to a big payday from the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deommodore Lenoir’s NFL career didn’t get off to the greatest starts when he accidentally posted an offseason practice video on social media that led to a fine for the San Francisco 49ers and coach Kyle Shanahan for violating rules about no contact in practice. He also had problems on the field early as a rookie, allowing a long catch to Davante Adams that set up a game-winning field goal for Green Bay in his third career game that dealt a blow to his confidence. Lenoir has grown greatly from that inauspicious beginning, leading to a lucrative reward when he signed a five-year, $92 million contract extension.

