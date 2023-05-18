Denz claims first Grand Tour stage win, Thomas stays in Giro lead

RIVOLI, Italy (AP) — Nico Denz has won the 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour. Geraint Thomas kept hold of the pink jersey as the race prepares to head into the mountains. Denz edged out Toms Skujiņš and Sebastian Berwick at the end of the 185-kilometer hill leg from Bra to Rivoli in the Piedmont region. All three had been part of a large breakaway that had to battle to escape at the beginning of the day. Thomas remains two seconds ahead of Primož Roglič and 22 ahead of João Almeida.

